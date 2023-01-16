Amerikanische Behörde für Rüstungsforschung (DARPA)

Das Militär kam auf die Idee mit den Boten-RNA-Impfstoffen, nicht Pfizer oder Moderna - und auch nicht mit Warp-Geschwindigkeit", erklärt Dr. McCullough . "Dies ist ein militärisches Programm seit 2012."
Dr. Peter McCullough ist ein angesehener Arzt und einer der prominentesten Kritiker der Covid-19-Reaktion. Er ist auch wissenschaftlicher Leiter von The Wellness Company .
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.