The Curious Case of the Lahaina Widfire: How Did They Burn a Perfect Ring of Fire Around Lahaina?
Published 15 hours ago

I am sorry between the boats catching fire, the cars melting on the spot, celebrity houses not burning down and the perfect burning ring of fire, I just have to ask myself if we are really living in Oz.


Keywords
dewlahainawildfiremicrowaveenergy

