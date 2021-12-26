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Creepy Predictive Programming 1999 Video Game From Microsoft Called ‘Omikron’
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366 views • December 26, 2021
Is Anyone Really Surprised That Bill Gates Had A Video Game Created For Microsoft Windows Called ‘Omikron’ In 1999 About Demons Harvesting Souls?
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