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Heart to Heart - Part One
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2 views • August 27, 2020
This 23-minute message is the first of a series in which I share whatever God puts in my heart to share, including my own testimonies of heart to heart encounters with Him. The idea for this series came from a dream God gave me in which I saw myself doing this very thing.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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