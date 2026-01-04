Community Solar (Farms), Saving Energy (& Your Health) with Beeswax Candles & Fiber-Optic SOLAR Daylighting & MORE!

To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies





For the dual benefit of energy-$avings &, much more importantly, sleep & health benefits w/ 100% natural beeswax candles, visit both my shortened BeeliteCandles Ambassador link at:

https://tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles

&

Linktr.ee/BeeswaxCandlesForDummies

You can also get a discount by applying code:

onehouseoffthegrid

when checking-out at BeeliteCandles.com OR BeeswaxCandleCo.com





Again, for the dual benefit of energy-$avings &, more importantly, health benefits w/ fiber-optic solar daylighting, visit both:

https://ParansLight.com

&

https://Linktr.ee/FiberOpticDaylighting





To request a free quote for your home or business (NEW construction much more ideal) anywhere in N. America, leave me a VM at 786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ as much detail about your project as possible ONLY AFTER closing looking around the sites.





To view a timeline of the history of solar & MORE, visit:

https://Linktr.ee/SolarForDummies





If you're a "do-it-yourselfer," to order some TOUGH, USA-Made Mission Solar Panels (PLUS portable, whole-home, & commercial lithium ferrous/iRon phosphate batteries), visit my shortened 7% off GridDown affiliate link at:

https://bit.ly/BatteryWithEMPshield

(should redirect to:

https://griddown.com/?coupon=onehouseoffthegrid





You can also get a 7% discount by applying coupon code:

onehouseoffthegrid

at checkout





For the world's FIRST & ONLY EMP-hardened portable solar generators, visit my shortened InergyTek referral link at:

https://tinyurl.com/GeneratorWithEMPprotection





HVAC ENERGY EFFICIENCY

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View a list of almost 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. by visiting any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting all of the below:

https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

https://Linktr.ee/Biomat





Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]





OR, Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707





To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you





STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975





Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp





To schedule a free net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation





$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid





Watch videos at: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid