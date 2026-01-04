BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Community Solar (Farms), Saving Energy (& Your Health) with Beeswax Candles & Fiber-Optic SOLAR Daylighting & MORE!
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
17 views • 2 days ago

To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies


For the dual benefit of energy-$avings &, much more importantly, sleep & health benefits w/ 100% natural beeswax candles, visit both my shortened BeeliteCandles Ambassador link at:

https://tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles

&

Linktr.ee/BeeswaxCandlesForDummies

You can also get a discount by applying code:

onehouseoffthegrid

when checking-out at BeeliteCandles.com OR BeeswaxCandleCo.com


Again, for the dual benefit of energy-$avings &, more importantly, health benefits w/ fiber-optic solar daylighting, visit both:

https://ParansLight.com

&

https://Linktr.ee/FiberOpticDaylighting


To request a free quote for your home or business (NEW construction much more ideal) anywhere in N. America, leave me a VM at 786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ as much detail about your project as possible ONLY AFTER closing looking around the sites.


To view a timeline of the history of solar & MORE, visit:

https://Linktr.ee/SolarForDummies


If you're a "do-it-yourselfer," to order some TOUGH, USA-Made Mission Solar Panels (PLUS portable, whole-home, & commercial lithium ferrous/iRon phosphate batteries), visit my shortened 7% off GridDown affiliate link at:

https://bit.ly/BatteryWithEMPshield

(should redirect to:

https://griddown.com/?coupon=onehouseoffthegrid


You can also get a 7% discount by applying coupon code:

onehouseoffthegrid

at checkout


For the world's FIRST & ONLY EMP-hardened portable solar generators, visit my shortened InergyTek referral link at:

https://tinyurl.com/GeneratorWithEMPprotection


HVAC ENERGY EFFICIENCY

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View a list of almost 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. by visiting any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting all of the below:

https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

https://Linktr.ee/Biomat


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]


OR, Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707


To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you


STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To schedule a free net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


Watch videos at: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dark chocolate compound linked to slower biological aging, new study reveals

Dark chocolate compound linked to slower biological aging, new study reveals

Cassie B.
New research links aspartame to increased stroke risk

New research links aspartame to increased stroke risk

Ava Grace
The unseen war in your gut: Common chemicals harm gut bacteria, raising health and antibiotic resistance fears

The unseen war in your gut: Common chemicals harm gut bacteria, raising health and antibiotic resistance fears

Ava Grace
The hidden dangers of leg cramps and how to combat them naturally

The hidden dangers of leg cramps and how to combat them naturally

Patrick Lewis
Study finds diet holds key to younger-looking skin

Study finds diet holds key to younger-looking skin

Ava Grace
Research reveals &#8220;lifesaving&#8221; cancer treatment linked to NEW CANCER development in patients

Research reveals “lifesaving” cancer treatment linked to NEW CANCER development in patients

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy