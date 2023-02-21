The Florida Department of Health found that 84% of cardiac deaths are related to their vaccination!!
Vaccine safety analysis finds alarming data: 84% increased chance of heart attacks in young men
The Florida Department of Health conducted a self-monitoring case series examining the risk of mortality following COVID vaccines. And what they found was that there's an 84%… in the relative incidence of heart-related death in 18- to 39-year-old men within 28 days of being vaccinated.
Dr. Joseph Ladapo is now actively recommending that vaccinations be stopped.
A state, if it wants to be called a state, must make decisions based on medical science and not on political science.
