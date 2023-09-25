Create New Account
Vaccines are blasphemy to yhwh / yeshua (god)
TheProphet-Barnebus
In this discussion we will discuss the spiritual aspect of the covid lockdown and fear mongering to coerce you to take part in a medical experiment, in which the very act of intimidation is a violation of the nuremberg code. And I will be sharing the talk between brian rose for the london real and dr. Peter mccullough.


References:

- The V: The Future, The Mark & The Hidden Deception

https://parableofthevineyard.com/the-v-and-the-future/

- cult of medics

https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- london real with peter mccullough: freedom will not be ignored

https://rumble.com/v34qzyk-dr-peter-mccullough-the-truth-about-vaccines-big-pharma-and-covid-08.04.202.html

_ Top 10 Things You Shouldn’t Know About The Ubiquitous “Illuminati”

https://www.soulask.com/top-10-things-you-shouldnt-know-about-the-ubiquitous-illuminati/

- List of companies involved in the Holocaust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_companies_involved_in_the_Holocaust

