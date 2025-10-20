BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Bige Deniz Unluturk 2023 - Molecular Communication Platforms at Multiple Scales Connecting Every Object To The Internet " thanks to synthetic biology, we can engineer living cells as biosensors
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
227 followers
9 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Bige Deniz Unluturk 2023 - Molecular Communication Platforms at Multiple Scales Connecting Every Object To The Internet " thanks to synthetic biology, we can engineer living cells as biosensor devices and thanks to MEMS &nanotechnology, we can manufacture nanoscale electronic sensor and actuator devices" https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kVeIBZKOTik

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1975969543278534769?t=mITVlkSOuv7GlkCnL_UVjw&s=19


Consent not required FDA consent Cognitive https://rumble.com/v701bm6-consent-not-required-fda-consent-cognitive.html

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1893515439935803894?t=AANKOL3PhMuH0fU0ku7YiA&s=19


UN-AI FOR GOOD The ITU Journal is inviting contributions to five upcoming special issues on Bio-NanoThings for healthcare, Internet of Everything, Terahertz communications, wireless communication systems beyond 5G, and AI and machine learning in networking

https://aiforgood.itu.int/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

Connecting in-body nano communication with body area networks: Challenges and opportunities of the Internet of Nano Things https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778915000071

￼￼￼

itu iobnt 6g


https://x.com/Kwells04Wells/status/1979582255375720722?t=zQ4WjqJBnARIJXEMBD5ohw&s=19

https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=3a6637086e07f3ffc585b6

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1973333037845975472?t=a_KgSyaSuhksPra23O64mg&s=19


@7SEES_ What is 6G and the IEEE? w/ Shawn Nonvaxer420 (Psinergist)

https://rumble.com/v6zpa3y-7sees-what-is-6g-and-the-ieee-w-shawn-nonvaxer420-psinergist.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC

https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html

6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING?

https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1978466822660792518?t=PQYzoNF3RLSua7PTRZww2w&s=19


Health

Blood goes wireless

Practical scaling of molecular networks.

ByDr. Prajakta Banik

Published:

November 27, 2023 https://www.techexplorist.com/blood-goes-wireless/77734/

￼￼

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928971990628516083?t=cl25OIEQo0DzPc-Qk138hA&s=19


Internet of Everything (IoE) -- From Molecules to the Universe - Cambridge University 2018 https://talks.cam.ac.uk/talk/index/109078

University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html

Keywords
trump20242030covid
