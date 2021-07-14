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X22 Report Ep. 2527b July 14, 2021
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30 views • July 15, 2021
Ep. 2527b - The Patriots Caught Them All, Sting Of The Century, No Deals, No Place To Hide
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The [DS] is panicking like we never saw before. This entire plan to expose the [DS] system is being driven by we the people, and they know this will be difficult to stop. First they will try to create a violent riot across the country, it will be small but the fake news and big tech will try to make it seem a lot larger than it is, when this fails, they will move into the next [FF] this will be a communication blackout or they might reverse the order. The patriots caught them all, this is the largest sting operation the world has ever witnessed, no deals, no place to hide, once the people see it all, justice.

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Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle Punks

Intro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle Punks

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