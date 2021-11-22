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Fuck Around & Find Out
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61 views • November 22, 2021
As an Ambassador for the black community in firearms are we defending Rosenbaum the guy who said he would kill you motherf***ng n-words. I just need to know who we are supporting today. The Kyle Rittenhouse case is no different than the Ahmaud Arbery case, the only difference is that Ahmaud Arbery should have had a gun!
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