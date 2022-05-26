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BIBLE SAYS ABORTION IS MURDER - CHRISTIAN TEACHING GOD JUDGES LIFE IN THE WOMB - A LIVING SOUL
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0 view • May 26, 2022
Exodus 21:22 If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman's husband will lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine.
23 And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give life for life,
23 And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give life for life,
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