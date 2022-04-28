Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:30, April 27, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 17 Ukrainian military assets.



▫️Among them: 2 command posts of Ukrainian troops' units, as well as 15 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 38 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 7 command posts, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems: 1 S-300 near Nikolaevka and 1 Osa-AKM near Velikaya Kamyshevaha, 2 fortified areas, as well as 27 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️Up to 210 nationalists, as well as more than 43 armoured and motor vehicles, were destroyed.



Artillery units have carried out 309 firing missions during the day.



▫️Destroyed: 14 command posts, 292 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 3 ammunition depots near Chervonoe and Illichevka in Kharkov Region.



Russian air defence means shot down 1 Mi-24 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Cherkasskya Lozovaya, Kharkov Region.



▫️2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed near Peski-Radkovskoe and Borschevka.



In total, 141 aircraft and 111 helicopters, 609 unmanned aerial vehicles, 275 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,616 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 297 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,139 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,426 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.