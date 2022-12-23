Jingle Bell Brews For 2022 #7: Bad Elf Winters Ale 4.0/5

Running 4.5 on the bottle (but 6.0 on the webpage ?) for the ABV, the IBUs are best guessed @25 and the SRM is a by my eye 12.A nice skunky english style ale. Well balanced and funky. Not dank in the American style but just a half step from soured. An easy drinker.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cup of good cheer with us.

Skal !

E. Pima & Sancho

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr