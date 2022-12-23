Jingle Bell Brews For 2022 #7: Bad Elf Winters Ale 4.0/5

Running 4.5 on the bottle (but 6.0 on the webpage ?) for the ABV, the IBUs are best guessed @25 and the SRM is a by my eye 12.A nice skunky english style ale. Well balanced and funky. Not dank in the American style but just a half step from soured. An easy drinker.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cup of good cheer with us.
Skal !
E. Pima & Sancho
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.