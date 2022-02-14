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Don't Brag About Jesus If You Don't Even Know What Jesus Taught His Disciples to do!
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60 views • February 14, 2022
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“If you love me, keep my commands.'' - John 14:15
Whoever has my commands and keeps them is the one who loves me. The one who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I too will love them and show myself to them.” - John 14:21
“If you love me, keep my commands.'' - John 14:15
Whoever has my commands and keeps them is the one who loves me. The one who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I too will love them and show myself to them.” - John 14:21
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