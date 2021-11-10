© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Magicians, Finale - Decoded - Part 1 of ?
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • November 10, 2021
The corresponding Blog post is here:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2021/11/the-magicians-finale-fillory-and.html
Warning, this video is NSFW - not safe for work. To watch this video with clips from the MA-14 rated show, you also have to be willing to endure the foul language and crude behavior and such. If you're not, this isn't for you.
The Magicians is like a Harry Potter TV series with the students going to college. It's about a collection of magicians who learn and practice magic. That's the fictional story. Some of the magic they practice and the powers they have are less fictional than most people realize. Our interest in the show's finale has to do with how certain aspects of our reality are presented. Everything is obfuscated in the typical ways, but our decoding of this drama reveals an expertly crafted allegory.
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2021/11/the-magicians-finale-fillory-and.html
Warning, this video is NSFW - not safe for work. To watch this video with clips from the MA-14 rated show, you also have to be willing to endure the foul language and crude behavior and such. If you're not, this isn't for you.
The Magicians is like a Harry Potter TV series with the students going to college. It's about a collection of magicians who learn and practice magic. That's the fictional story. Some of the magic they practice and the powers they have are less fictional than most people realize. Our interest in the show's finale has to do with how certain aspects of our reality are presented. Everything is obfuscated in the typical ways, but our decoding of this drama reveals an expertly crafted allegory.
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.