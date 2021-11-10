The Magicians, Finale - Decoded - Part 1 of ?

The corresponding Blog post is here:Warning, this video is NSFW - not safe for work. To watch this video with clips from the MA-14 rated show, you also have to be willing to endure the foul language and crude behavior and such. If you're not, this isn't for you.The Magicians is like a Harry Potter TV series with the students going to college. It's about a collection of magicians who learn and practice magic. That's the fictional story. Some of the magic they practice and the powers they have are less fictional than most people realize. Our interest in the show's finale has to do with how certain aspects of our reality are presented. Everything is obfuscated in the typical ways, but our decoding of this drama reveals an expertly crafted allegory.Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection in our media catalogs: