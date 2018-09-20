BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

9/20/18 #YEARBOOK: G'town Prep's C F_rd & Fetus Industry, Ke_th Ellison=Sh_ria Law in DOJ #NOSHARIAAG
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1268 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/20/18 Today the Cult of Free Speech broke the news on Christine Blasely Ford's yearbooks from Georgetown Prep. More importantly is the news of Ford's ties to the Abortion industry and how that is the tax-payer subsidized industry for bio-tech's use of fetal tissues and parts. The issue, as always, is money. Meanwhile, we look to the REAL domestic violence to do with the Soros funded MN candidate for Attorney General, Keith Ellison.

PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]

Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER

CRYPTO donation links below:

Mike Adams exposes Christine Ford's ties to Big Pharma and the Fetus Industry:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-20-kavanaugh-accuser-christine-blasey-exposed-for-ties-to-big-pharma-abortion-pill-maker.html

Christine Ford's SCRIBE yearbooks from Georgetown Prep uncovered by The Cult of Free Speech:
https://www.infowars.com/%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8bbombshell-kavanaugh-accusers-credibility-falls-apart/

Please follow Laura Loomer on twitter to see her incredible expose on Keith Ellison's REAL domestic violence:

https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer

https://thenationalsentinel.com/2018/08/16/what-laura-loomer-says-ag-nominee-keith-ellison-doesnt-have-a-law-license/
https://iotwreport.com/keith-ellison-confronted-by-laura-loomer-about-domestic-violence-allegations/

Ihlan Omar married her brother to get him a green card and supports female genital mutliation:
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/08/ocasio-cortez-endorses-ilhan-omar-of-may-allah-awaken-the-people-and-help-them-see-the-evil-doings-of-israel-infamy-mn05/

Thanks to everyone who support YAFTV! Your amazing comments, engagement, news tips and prayers make this channel GREAT! We ARE Free! Pray for the end of the Deep St_te Cab_l and for all the brave people fighting against the institutional corruption that protects global fascism!

CRYPTO:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK

Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
Keywords
healthnewspoliticshumanitytetrogen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy