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9/20/18 #YEARBOOK: G'town Prep's C F_rd & Fetus Industry, Ke_th Ellison=Sh_ria Law in DOJ #NOSHARIAAG
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3 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/20/18 Today the Cult of Free Speech broke the news on Christine Blasely Ford's yearbooks from Georgetown Prep. More importantly is the news of Ford's ties to the Abortion industry and how that is the tax-payer subsidized industry for bio-tech's use of fetal tissues and parts. The issue, as always, is money. Meanwhile, we look to the REAL domestic violence to do with the Soros funded MN candidate for Attorney General, Keith Ellison.
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Mike Adams exposes Christine Ford's ties to Big Pharma and the Fetus Industry:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-20-kavanaugh-accuser-christine-blasey-exposed-for-ties-to-big-pharma-abortion-pill-maker.html
Christine Ford's SCRIBE yearbooks from Georgetown Prep uncovered by The Cult of Free Speech:
https://www.infowars.com/%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8bbombshell-kavanaugh-accusers-credibility-falls-apart/
Please follow Laura Loomer on twitter to see her incredible expose on Keith Ellison's REAL domestic violence:
https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer
https://thenationalsentinel.com/2018/08/16/what-laura-loomer-says-ag-nominee-keith-ellison-doesnt-have-a-law-license/
https://iotwreport.com/keith-ellison-confronted-by-laura-loomer-about-domestic-violence-allegations/
Ihlan Omar married her brother to get him a green card and supports female genital mutliation:
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/08/ocasio-cortez-endorses-ilhan-omar-of-may-allah-awaken-the-people-and-help-them-see-the-evil-doings-of-israel-infamy-mn05/
Thanks to everyone who support YAFTV! Your amazing comments, engagement, news tips and prayers make this channel GREAT! We ARE Free! Pray for the end of the Deep St_te Cab_l and for all the brave people fighting against the institutional corruption that protects global fascism!
CRYPTO:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/20/18 Today the Cult of Free Speech broke the news on Christine Blasely Ford's yearbooks from Georgetown Prep. More importantly is the news of Ford's ties to the Abortion industry and how that is the tax-payer subsidized industry for bio-tech's use of fetal tissues and parts. The issue, as always, is money. Meanwhile, we look to the REAL domestic violence to do with the Soros funded MN candidate for Attorney General, Keith Ellison.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Mike Adams exposes Christine Ford's ties to Big Pharma and the Fetus Industry:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-20-kavanaugh-accuser-christine-blasey-exposed-for-ties-to-big-pharma-abortion-pill-maker.html
Christine Ford's SCRIBE yearbooks from Georgetown Prep uncovered by The Cult of Free Speech:
https://www.infowars.com/%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8bbombshell-kavanaugh-accusers-credibility-falls-apart/
Please follow Laura Loomer on twitter to see her incredible expose on Keith Ellison's REAL domestic violence:
https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer
https://thenationalsentinel.com/2018/08/16/what-laura-loomer-says-ag-nominee-keith-ellison-doesnt-have-a-law-license/
https://iotwreport.com/keith-ellison-confronted-by-laura-loomer-about-domestic-violence-allegations/
Ihlan Omar married her brother to get him a green card and supports female genital mutliation:
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/08/ocasio-cortez-endorses-ilhan-omar-of-may-allah-awaken-the-people-and-help-them-see-the-evil-doings-of-israel-infamy-mn05/
Thanks to everyone who support YAFTV! Your amazing comments, engagement, news tips and prayers make this channel GREAT! We ARE Free! Pray for the end of the Deep St_te Cab_l and for all the brave people fighting against the institutional corruption that protects global fascism!
CRYPTO:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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