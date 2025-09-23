BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
9/23/25 TRUMP UN: STOP CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION! SS: AI/SIM UN SPY Network! Routh Guilty! K_rk Shooter
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
56 views • 7 days ago

9/23/25 President Trump Decries UN directed persecution of Christians, Western Civilization destruction by planned Muslim migration invasion, Child/Human Trafficking & Climate Con to cripple Western economies in Epic Speech today! Ryan Routh found guilty for attempted assassination of Trump. Secret Service uncovers huge AI run SIM Card servers farm in New York- aimed at UN Assembly- "Nation State" involved....& Much More! Put on God's Armor, take Action and Pray peaceful warriors! We ARE FREE!!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


White House: US/UK Technology Prosperity Agreement:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/09/president-trump-signs-technology-prosperity-deal-with-united-kingdom/


TRUMP Speech at UN: Death Knell for Globalism:

https://joehoft.com/president-trump-destroys-globalists-at-the-un-to-their-faces/


CDC/MAHA Win! Arrest of Poul Thorsen:

https://theofficialmahareport.substack.com/p/breaking-more-cdc-corruption-exposed


Ryan Routh Guilty of attempt to murder Trump: Tries to stab himself w pen:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/breaking-trump-would-be-assassin-ryan-routh-tries/


100k SIM cards found that could have caused “NYC network shut down”:

https://arstechnica.com/security/2025/09/us-uncovers-100000-sim-cards-that-could-have-shut-down-nyc-cell-network/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6zdujy-92325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


YAFTV Fundraiser Offer:

Make a donation of $60 ($50 plus $10 shipping) to the channel through your donation venue of choice as listed below and You Are Free TV will send you a bottle of C60 Evo organic olive oil capsules that recently "expired" on their sell date but are fully potent! Just add the words YAFTV EVO Deal to your donation and we will contact you directly for your mailing address! The shelf life of C60 Evo is approximated at 8-10 years. This is a great way to try the incredible benefits of Evo and also support a YAFTV fundraiser! People who donate $220 or more will receive 4 bottles- up to 8 bottles ($420 donation) can fit in the $22 mailing box!


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


