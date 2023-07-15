Abenteuer & Allrad 2023 (Part 5 - Rolling Hills in Tuscany)

Today we make our way north through the majestic rolling hills in Tuscany. Our Garmin navigator takes us through beautiful vineyards, extremely remote routes and hillsides with spectacular panoramic views.
Follow us as we wind our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!
Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.