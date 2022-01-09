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God Speaks Reading Part 9
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Chris Ott reads Meher Baba's principal book "God Speaks," Conclusion of Chapter 9, The 10 States of God, and Chapter 10, The Conclusion. Recorded on December 22, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, SC. With commentary. 53:49 minutes. 720p pixel resolution.
Talk about God, a discussion of Eruch Jesswala's involvement in God Speaks: https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.co...
In a 1955 review of "God Speaks" by Meher Baba, anthropologist Walter Evans-Wentz, the original English translator of "The Tibetan Book of the Dead," wrote:
"Nowhere is Meher Baba's wisdom more succinctly set forth than in his Conclusion, on page 176: 'To understand the infinite, eternal Reality is NOT the Goal of individualized beings in the Illusion of Creation, because the Reality can never be understood; it is to be realized by conscious experience.'" (LM 3817)
(Note that the famous Walter Evans-Wentz skipped to the conclusion, assuming it was written by the book's author Meher Baba)
Next, this is even more shocking because as a disciple of Baba he should have known better. It is by Francis Brabazon, from his book about "God Speaks" titled "Stay With God" (1959).
"God Speaks" is a Book of a book, the Book of this age
written by God "to appease the intellectual convulsions of the mind of men."
For as its Author states, "to understand the infinite, eternal Reality
is NOT THE GOAL of individualized beings in the Illusion of Creation . . . Reality . . . is to be realized by conscious experience."
This passage from Brabazon's book "Stay With God" is shocking because these words are not by the "Author," but by his disciple Eruch Jessawala. This proves that even Brabazon skipped the book's 1955 introduction where he would have learned this, and jumped to the Conclusion.
This is not to disparage either Jessawala or Brabazon, both of whom I have met and have the most abiding respect for. The reasons for that will have to wait for another day.
Talk about God, a discussion of Eruch Jesswala's involvement in God Speaks: https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.co...
In a 1955 review of "God Speaks" by Meher Baba, anthropologist Walter Evans-Wentz, the original English translator of "The Tibetan Book of the Dead," wrote:
"Nowhere is Meher Baba's wisdom more succinctly set forth than in his Conclusion, on page 176: 'To understand the infinite, eternal Reality is NOT the Goal of individualized beings in the Illusion of Creation, because the Reality can never be understood; it is to be realized by conscious experience.'" (LM 3817)
(Note that the famous Walter Evans-Wentz skipped to the conclusion, assuming it was written by the book's author Meher Baba)
Next, this is even more shocking because as a disciple of Baba he should have known better. It is by Francis Brabazon, from his book about "God Speaks" titled "Stay With God" (1959).
"God Speaks" is a Book of a book, the Book of this age
written by God "to appease the intellectual convulsions of the mind of men."
For as its Author states, "to understand the infinite, eternal Reality
is NOT THE GOAL of individualized beings in the Illusion of Creation . . . Reality . . . is to be realized by conscious experience."
This passage from Brabazon's book "Stay With God" is shocking because these words are not by the "Author," but by his disciple Eruch Jessawala. This proves that even Brabazon skipped the book's 1955 introduction where he would have learned this, and jumped to the Conclusion.
This is not to disparage either Jessawala or Brabazon, both of whom I have met and have the most abiding respect for. The reasons for that will have to wait for another day.
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