CENSORED: Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Iodine-Budesonide. Dr. Peter McCullough. PeteLive.TV

Took the Jab? Get on Ivermectin! www.Energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

FULL SHOW The Covid-19 Virus was a Military, D.A.R.P.A. Bioweapon. Dr. Peter McCullough. Nov 29, 2022 https://rumble.com/v1xs0ki-the-covid-19-virus-was-a-military-d.a.r.p.a.-bioweapon-dr.-peter-mccullough.html

Book: The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. "The story of doctors who developed a safe and effective early treatment for COVID-19 and their battle with the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that suppressed it." ~ https://couragetofacecovid.com/

Effective inflammatories include: Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Iodine, Budesonide, Colchecine and many more. NATURAL therapies include Chlorine Dioxide, iodine, dandelion extract, and many more. Budesonide is a corticosteroid medication in nasal spray-inhaled format effective against viruses. Colchicine is an anti-inflammatory drug.

More Covid Info: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCovid19Vaccine.html

Covid is Weaponized Venom: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCovenom.html

Biography: "Dr. Peter McCullough, at is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, clinical lipidology and is the author of The Courage to Face COVID-19. McCullough has a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Washington, cardiology fellowship including service as Chief Fellow at William Beaumont Hospital, and master’s degree in public health at the University of Michigan.

McCullough has 35 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs concerning early ambulatory treatment of high-risk patients with COVID-19." ~ www.HeartPlace.com



