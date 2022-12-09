Create New Account
Sleepwalking Into Armageddon
The ambient tyranny has been cranked up. We are sleepwalking into Armageddon. Meanwhile, scientists worldwide have exhausted the evidence revealing vaccine injuries, infertility, myocarditis, blood clots, spike proteins, and a host of other data covered up by big pharma and the mockingbird media. Pushing the outrage into overdrive as the world realizes the horrible truth. Yet nothing has been done after millions have needlessly been exterminated.

