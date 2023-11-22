Carlton Pearson | March 19th 1953 - November 19th 2023 | Carlton Pearson Praise & Worship
"Thank you Carlton Pearson for the speech coaching, the mentorship, the encourage and the hours and hours of training you provided me. I passionately pray that you found JESUS and left your Universalist path on your death bed." - Clay Clark
