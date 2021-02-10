Book of Revelation, Trumpets and Vials

The Spirit of Prophecy used the same code words when you readany of the books of the Bible. If you do not understand thetongue of the Spirit of Prophecy you will not fully comprehendMoses, the Prophets, Christ and his Apostles. Speciallyfor the Apostle John who is a major Prophet, for the Book ofRevelation you definitely need to be able to translate what thesetwo words, "Earth" and "Sea" actually mean.The Symbolism of the Earth is used for the Land of Israel.The Symbolism of the Sea is used for Gentiles, Nations.Make sure to read this Study:I beheld another beast coming up out of the EarthThat way you will be able to see for yourself how these Symbolismwere used by the Prophets and Christ himself, this will provide youwith the keys to understand Revelation.Basically the Seven Trumpets and the Seven Vials are theresponse to this request of the souls of the Martyrs:Revelation 6:9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar thesouls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for thetestimony which they held:10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holyand true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwellon the earth?The Souls of the Prophets and of the Saints of the Early Church whichwere killed by the religious leaders of the Jews cried to God with a loudvoice inquiring when their blood will be avenged on the inhabitants of"the Earth" (the land of Israel).The souls of the Martyrs were told to rest until more fellow servantsof Christ would be killed for their testimony. Afterward, the Sixth sealis opened and a major shake down or shake up is happening in heavenand on the "Earth". Heaven "departed" and the Stars of Heaven fell onthe "Earth". Big Clamor in heaven, Satan and 1/3 of the angels arecast down.Revelation 12:9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil,and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into theearth, and his angels were cast out with him.10 And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation,and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ:for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them beforeour God day and night.11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word oftheir testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to theinhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come downunto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but ashort time.The 7 Trumpets are warnings to inhabitants of the land of Israelshedding innocent blood of those having the testimonyof Christ, rebelling against God and not repenting for inviting tobe possessed by fallen angels when they killed the Saints. Thesewicked men also called upon the fallen Angels to protect and coverthem against the Wrath of God and of the Lamb.Rev 12:4And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and didcast them to the earth ...Isaiah 9:15... the prophet that teacheth lies, he is the tail.The 1/3 number in 6 of the 7 Trumpets is related to the eventdescribed in the above verses. When these trumpets sounded, onethird of demons from the lowest hell are released upon the "Earth".One third of the Light of God and Christ is dimmed. One third ofthe fountains of water are poisoned with the wormwoodof False Teachings and the worship of false gods, etc... (the 7th Trumpetis the final judgment over "the Earth")After the warnings of each Trumpet, the wrath of God is poured uponthose dwelling upon "the Earth". The pouring of a vial is thecorresponding judgment of God linked to the relevant Trumpet.One Vial for each Trumpet, 7 Vials for 7 Trumpets.Prior to the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD, rivers, lakes, the sea of Galileeand the dead sea were filled with dead men which were killed by the Romans.Rev 16:4 And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains .ofwaters; and they became blood.5 And I heard the angel of the waters say, Thou art righteous, O Lord, whichart, and wast, and shalt be, because thou hast judged thus.6 For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast giventhem blood to drink; for they are worthy.After the 7th Vial is poured, if you read the Jewish HistorianJosephus you will find out that Jerusalem was actually divided in3 parts, and the stones from the Roman Catapults weighted oneTalent. And Cities after Cities of the Tribes of Israel fell...Revelation 16:19 And the great city was divided into three parts...21 And there fell upon men a great hail out of heaven, every stone aboutthe weight of a talent...