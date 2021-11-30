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Dr. Noack's Warning & Murder
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3445 views • November 30, 2021
What if until now, graphene hydroxide was mistakenly identified as graphene oxide? What if graphene hydroxide in COVID vaccines acts as a scalpel in the bloodstream? Why was Dr. Andreas Noack brutally arrested in November, 2020 and beaten to death in November 2021 just hours after his graphene hydroxide warning?
www.hudok.info
www.hudok.info
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