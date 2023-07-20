Luxor show ballet at Sayanora club

https://dzen.ru/video/watch/64b4f9f5ce7e6232be64a804

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

Theater of Fashion and Dance Show LuxorDance and gymnastic show "Lux`Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.





SHOW BALLET Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, combines only high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have dedicated world of fashion and dance all my life.





https://vk.com/show_luxor





https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor





https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/













A series of videos from the video studio CMCproduction:





"Stylish video"





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc





"Atmosphere of Passion Show Luxor"





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q





Stylish video Show Luxor





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14





Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY













Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:





Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 1)





https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss





Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 2)





https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3





Dance is your pulse. Show ballet Luxor





https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H





Theater of fashion and dance show-ballet LuxOr





https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR-





Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios





https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





https://ok.ru/shipshard1





https://vk.com/shipshardvk





https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/





https://dzen.ru/shipshard













