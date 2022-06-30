Dr. Carrie Madej In ICU After Plane Crash: Outspoken Dissident Doctor Has Exposed Covid Jab Danger

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Pray for Dr. Carrie Madej!
Erin Elizabeth joins with the heartbreaking news of Dr. Carrie Madej being rushed to the ICU after a lethal plane crash.
The questions we want answered though is this:
Was this an accidental crash, or was there something sinister behind what really happened?
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!