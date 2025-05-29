Zakharova: Don't Call Them Colleagues

On air with Russia 1, Maria Zakharova firmly rejected the idea of calling Ukrainian Foreign Ministry officials “colleagues.”

She reminded viewers that the Kiev regime regularly threatens to kill Russian citizens and strike civilian infrastructure.

Adding:

Zelensky and Merz Keep Quiet on German Taurus Missile Transfers

Zelensky confirmed that discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the possible supply of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine remain intentionally vague.

He admitted the topic came up in talks with Merz on two occasions, but said both sides agreed not to speak about it publicly.

“There are issues we agreed not to discuss. We’ve talked about the Taurus twice. We’re working on it, but I can’t share details. I gave my word to the Chancellor and I’m keeping it,” Zelensky stated.