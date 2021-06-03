RICK WILES - I SURVIVED THE CCP COVID GENOCIDE ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!

Many of you have been asking for an update regarding Rick and Susan. We are happy to report to our TRUNEWS family a fantastic update. Your prayers have worked!



We just received the following update from Rick in the hospital, delivered as only he can:



"Thanks to Jesus Christ, I survived the CCP Covid genocide on the American people. I will be released from the hospital later today. My breathing is returning to normal. Pneumonia defeated. The worst is over. My deepest gratitude for all the prayers. I will share more later. On the darkest night the Holy Spirit gave me Psalm 118:17 for strength:



'I shall not die, but I shall live



and declare the works of the Lord.'"



Although I rejoice that Jesus has delivered me, my wife Susan is still very fatigued. Daughter in law Tiana was transported to the hospital very early this morning with extreme dehydration and vomiting. She’s home now but Jeremy has now developed symptoms. Son-in-law Marshall is very weak. Grandson Blake too. Daughter Karissa not feeling great. Edward Szall is very sick. Three members of our team are recovering.



This was a full-frontal hit from Hell on your TruNews family. Because Jesus Christ lives in us, we shall live too. Your prayers needed for the above family members and team.”



Please continue to keep this ministry in your prayers in all matters, and thank you for your truly wonderful support and continued friendship!





Psalm 118

New International Version

Psalm 118

1 Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good;

his love endures forever.



2 Let Israel say:

“His love endures forever.”

3 Let the house of Aaron say:

“His love endures forever.”

4 Let those who fear the Lord say:

“His love endures forever.”



5 When hard pressed, I cried to the Lord;

he brought me into a spacious place.

6 The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid.

What can mere mortals do to me?

7 The Lord is with me; he is my helper.

I look in triumph on my enemies.



8 It is better to take refuge in the Lord

than to trust in humans.

9 It is better to take refuge in the Lord

than to trust in princes.

10 All the nations surrounded me,

but in the name of the Lord I cut them down.

11 They surrounded me on every side,

but in the name of the Lord I cut them down.

12 They swarmed around me like bees,

but they were consumed as quickly as burning thorns;

in the name of the Lord I cut them down.

13 I was pushed back and about to fall,

but the Lord helped me.

14 The Lord is my strength and my defense[a];

he has become my salvation.



15 Shouts of joy and victory

resound in the tents of the righteous:

“The Lord’s right hand has done mighty things!

16 The Lord’s right hand is lifted high;

the Lord’s right hand has done mighty things!”

17 I will not die but live,

and will proclaim what the Lord has done.

18 The Lord has chastened me severely,

but he has not given me over to death.

19 Open for me the gates of the righteous;

I will enter and give thanks to the Lord.

20 This is the gate of the Lord

through which the righteous may enter.

21 I will give you thanks, for you answered me;

you have become my salvation.



22 The stone the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone;

23 the Lord has done this,

and it is marvelous in our eyes.

24 The Lord has done it this very day;

let us rejoice today and be glad.



25 Lord, save us!

Lord, grant us success!



26 Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.

From the house of the Lord we bless you.[b]

27 The Lord is God,

and he has made his light shine on us.

With boughs in hand, join in the festal procession

up[c] to the horns of the altar.



28 You are my God, and I will praise you;

you are my God, and I will exalt you.



29 Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good;

his love endures forever.