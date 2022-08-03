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Fact-based Research Site Founded by Journalist David Sorensen Counters Mainstream Media Narrative
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118 views • August 03, 2022


Journalist David Sorensen, is standing strong against the globalist scheme to take over the world and attempt to lead humanity to their doom. His website, Stop World Control, was kick-started just a few years ago and provides a platform for doctors, lawyers, scientists and journalists to expose the elitists’ agenda of wanting to depopulate the planet and control the remaining survivors. David explains the dangers and horrors of the World Health Organization and encourages citizens to become the “new media'' and break the suffocating stranglehold of the criminal-led mainstream media. This man on a mission also warns about the widespread agenda for world domination, the dangerous nanotechnology in the Covid vaccines, and shares information included in his incredible documentaries, The Plan and Grand Jury Evidence.



TAKEAWAYS


The WHO has been set up for one purpose: to lure the world into a one world government 


Leading doctors and researchers have discovered that the blood of vaccinated people can turn metallic


The president of Chile stated that 5G will become the “central nervous system of society” and will influence people’s thoughts and emotions 


The mainstream media is controlling, manipulating, and brainwashing humanity while leading them to their collective doom 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

WHO is a One World Government Article: https://stopworldcontrol.com/who/ 

Plandemic Documentary: https://bit.ly/3cAQz9i 

World Freedom Directory: https://bit.ly/3PRsitJ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH STOP WORLD CONTROL

Website: https://stopworldcontrol.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stopworldcontrol 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthjournalismscienceamericanew world ordermainstream mediadoctorsworld health organizationtina griffincounter culture momdavid sorensen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy