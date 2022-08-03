Fact-based Research Site Founded by Journalist David Sorensen Counters Mainstream Media Narrative



Journalist David Sorensen, is standing strong against the globalist scheme to take over the world and attempt to lead humanity to their doom. His website, Stop World Control, was kick-started just a few years ago and provides a platform for doctors, lawyers, scientists and journalists to expose the elitists’ agenda of wanting to depopulate the planet and control the remaining survivors. David explains the dangers and horrors of the World Health Organization and encourages citizens to become the “new media'' and break the suffocating stranglehold of the criminal-led mainstream media. This man on a mission also warns about the widespread agenda for world domination, the dangerous nanotechnology in the Covid vaccines, and shares information included in his incredible documentaries, The Plan and Grand Jury Evidence.







TAKEAWAYS





The WHO has been set up for one purpose: to lure the world into a one world government





Leading doctors and researchers have discovered that the blood of vaccinated people can turn metallic





The president of Chile stated that 5G will become the “central nervous system of society” and will influence people’s thoughts and emotions





The mainstream media is controlling, manipulating, and brainwashing humanity while leading them to their collective doom







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Plandemic Documentary: https://bit.ly/3cAQz9i

World Freedom Directory: https://bit.ly/3PRsitJ





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