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Akon Said Black Americans Are Scared Of Africa And Still Blame The Past
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11 views • August 23, 2020
International musician, mogul and humanitarian says that African Americans blame slavery for every 'mishap' and should just come back to Africa where they are not the minority.In an interview VladTV, rapper Akon said that Black Americans would benefit from “letting go” of the past trauma of slavery. Akon stated“ In Senegal, we’ve kind of overcome the thought of slavery, we don’t even think about it,” he mused. “The only time we think about it, honestly, is when we’re doing tours at Goree Island. Outside of that, people have lived and moved way beyond the slavery concept.”
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ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
The show attempts to make assessments.To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2020
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/informa...
Infirmation Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
Twitter: @Clinton06
Page: Other Links http://Informationman137848.buzzsprou...
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