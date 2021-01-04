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DR. WAKEFIELD: ”THIS IS NOT A VACCINE, IT IS IRREVERSIBLE GENETIC MODIFICATION”
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101 views • January 04, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oqt2bjOPB5co/
Dr. Andrew Wakefield concisely explains what an 'mRNA' injection is why it isn't really a "vaccine" as the people in the world are being told. He also covers the psychology of the lab scientists and the corporate pharmaceutical robber barons who see massive profits with ZERO liability.
"If the vaccine goes wrong, months years later there is nothing you can do, you can't take it out or switch it off"
Dr. Andrew Wakefield concisely explains what an 'mRNA' injection is why it isn't really a "vaccine" as the people in the world are being told. He also covers the psychology of the lab scientists and the corporate pharmaceutical robber barons who see massive profits with ZERO liability.
"If the vaccine goes wrong, months years later there is nothing you can do, you can't take it out or switch it off"
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