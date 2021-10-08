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EUROPA - The Last Battle [Part 5]
Know what you don't know
Know what you don't know
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9 views • October 08, 2021
The only written plans for genocide during the 20th-century was not a German plan to exterminate the Jews but rather Jewish plans to exterminate the Germans.

The well-known term ‘Melting Pot’, means the mixing of different races and cultures into one monolithic group forming the ‘New World and the New Man’. This is a serious long range goal of the ethnocentric elite - who themselves would preserve their own bloodline, race, heritage and culture pure as they seek to dominate a de-Europeanized, confused, rootless, non-white new world. A world where all people are stripped of their identities and cultures. A world where you are without an identity, where the state installs an identity in you instead.

From his book Praktischer Idealismus (Practical Idealism) came the concept now commonly called the Coudenhove-Kalergi Plan. Two main points can summarize the plan: • Europeans must race mix with Arabs, Africans, and Asians - into a mess which Kalergi describes as a "EURASIAN-NEGROID RACE."
• The only exception for the planetary race biological experiment are Jews – as Kalergi considers to be "Europe's intellectual upper class"
Taken from his book "Practical Idealism”, Kalergi stated; "Man will in future be of mixed race. Today's races and classes will gradually disappear as a result of the elimination of space, time and prejudices. The future of Eurasian-Negroid race will remind you of ancient Egyptians and replace the diversity of races and the diversity of individuals. Instead of destroying European Jewry in Europe, against her will, refined and educated this people, and through this artificial process pushed them into their future role as the leading nation…. Bolshevism constitutes a decisive step towards this purpose where a small group of Communist spiritual aristocrats govern the country. The General staff of both are recruited from Europe’s spiritual leader race, the Jews.
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