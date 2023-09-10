Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
True Off-World Experience in 1987
channel image
Pleasure Paradox
0 Subscribers
22 views
Published a day ago

In 1987 I was taken off-world and given a great deal of information by a celestial being named Michael. This is the introductory video of my experience under my Pen Name of Lama Karuna Seva, which means Teacher of Compassionate Selfless Service. But, you can call me David.

Keywords
spiritualjourneydavidmichaelwormholeoff-worldurantiaexperiencer1087

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket