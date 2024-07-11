© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bird Flu plandemic: Colorado declares "emergency," kills 1.8M chickens, major DC summit planned
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 9 months ago
Colorado Gov. declares state of emergency over Bird Flu | "Event 201" for Bird Flu planned | Democrats and Biden opposed to SAVE Act to prevent illegals from voting | FBI has program to stage Neo-Nazi rallies and is purging conservative agents | Operation "Big Boy" deployed to remove Biden | Michigan makes it illegal to defend yourself against violent gays | 34% of Russians support nuking Ukraine | Leftists sweep UK and French elections | Biden chickens out to Trump golf challenge | Meta to ban criticism of Z-word as "hate speech" | Lancet: Gaze death toll could reach half-million | Danish 17-yo girl charged for fighting off rapist with pepper spray | Boeing plea deal
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:430d6016bf462995
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:430d6016bf462995
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.