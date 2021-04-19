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On Monday April 19 2021 Frank went live
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331 views • April 19, 2021
I wanted to get this out quickly. Over 20,000,000 people have already tuned into Frank Live
This was the General's first segment. Unfortunately, he hasn't spoken much, yet. So more to come!
This was the General's first segment. Unfortunately, he hasn't spoken much, yet. So more to come!
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