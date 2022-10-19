Next Vaccines and Excuses to POKE you and your Kids - Can't make this up.

What are the next set of vaccines in development. Classic order out of chaos strategy, destroy the food system, market more vaccines. What is Bill Gates predicting and where is he putting his money next. We should listen for Bill Gates appears to be a prophet (just kidding). What are all the ways the elite are destroying your health. Climate change is from the Club of Rome. Eating Bugs can give you parasites. How many billionaires did CV19 produce with this pandemic.You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.

Next Vaccines Excuse, to Fight Malnutrition while our Food Supply is Being Destroyed