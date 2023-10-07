THE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM'S CLOSING INIT WAS ONLY A TEST FOR NOW-MAUI+USA+RUSSIA ALERTS / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 5, 2023





Today is now 10/5/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. For this video my comments will be fully in my comments section pinned above all other comments due to how long my comments are as this Is a longer video. So please SEE MY COMMENTS SECTION and look above all other comments where you'll see my notes pinned over all other comments. Thanks for coming by and watching.

First clip is from my tv the alert me and parents saw. You'll see skies and waters are turning red still globally due to red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x as waters went red in Tennessee and again they lie saying as always its dye or wine or other nonsense lies to hide truth that occured during the 10 biblical Egyptian and global plagues from the same issue planet x. The skies and waters also are turning red GLOBALLY from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/biblical wormwood/ the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer, earths twin sun that is a brown dwarf star that is DIFFERENT then nibiru that isnt a brown dwarf star but nibiru is the comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge. Yet still sadly many confuse the 2 bodies as the same when they are NOT..... over oxford England you'll see 2 clips it looks like a bomb went off though news says its lightning hitting a factory or close to a large building. Man in the second clip he says lightning hit it yet theres NOT ONE video proving lightning hit it so I'm suspicious of what really occured. And you'll see different planet x system objects caught by me on nasa secchi and STEREO ahead and soho imagery looking at and around the sun. And from multiple american and European sky cameras different planet x abs extra celestial objects. One looks like nibirus string of pearls/moons in a picture I got. Another 2 pics looks like possibly chunks of nibiru as nibirus main body is missing pieces like tiamat and other parts. You'll see Israel, Palestine, other arab/Islamic nations are setting up for the false peace deal the antichrist shall oversee or confirm with many. As bible says when they shall say ( peace and safety then SUDDEN destruction will come upon them as a woman with child ) as you'll see also the Only man who is returning to power but GLOBALLY soon, you'll see his brother spill the beans on the one returning to power. As I've said many times who's returning as the biblical antichrist. Only 1 man thousands have and are seeing like me in dreams and my own dreams+others dreams and others visions globally given from God to man women and children globally all are warning as they have and I have for years wgos returning and its beyond evident with all evidence I've shown. Not including all those like me with dreams from christ matches prophecy in Joel 2 and acts 2 about end days dreams and visions from God given to man woman and children. You'll see The biblical son of perditions own brother come out and call his brother a SNAKE and a traitor even showing his REAL birth certificate that was shown years ago by joe Arpaio and the cold case posse forensics team yet many mocked facts and truth. No trump isnt the antichrist. Neither is any prince or king or Kushner and not the king of england and not the French president. The one man mainstream media loves and the one man time magazine called the "god of all things" and fox news called him openly the "messiah". The one man mentioned in Islams own Islamic 17th century Persian hadith. That 1 one is being outed by his brother who speaks truth and people mock him and laugh.







