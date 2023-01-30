Leon Benjamin for Congress - GOP Nominee VA4

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Leon Benjamin is the official GOP Nominee and Candidate for the 4th Congressional District in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Endorsed by Gen. Flynn.
Please join in and congratulate him and sign up to become a "Freedom" fighter for the 4th and for the United States of America.
To join team & Volunteer: Text ben422 to 94253 and SMS Updates on Meetings, Fundraiser Events, & Zoom Conferences and much more Website: www.benjamin4congress.com Donate: https://secure.anedot.com/friends-of-...
Defend Constitution -
Voter Integrity
Medical Freedom/Choose Your Provider/Cross State Lines
End Abortion
Religious Freedom/2nd Amendment Rights
School Choice/Parental Rights
The Money Follows the Child
Strong Economy/Fiscal Responsibility/Lower the Deficit
Lower Taxes
Protect Women from Transgender competing in Sports
Protect our Borders, Stop Illegal Immigration
Back the Blue/Support our Veterans