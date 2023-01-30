Create New Account
Leon Benjamin for Congress - GOP Nominee VA4
GalacticStorm
Leon Benjamin is the official GOP Nominee and Candidate for the 4th Congressional District in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Endorsed by Gen. Flynn.

Please join in and congratulate him and sign up to become a "Freedom" fighter for the 4th and for the United States of America.

To join team & Volunteer: Text ben422 to 94253 and SMS Updates on Meetings, Fundraiser Events, & Zoom Conferences and much more Website: www.benjamin4congress.com Donate: https://secure.anedot.com/friends-of-...


 Platform:

Defend Constitution - Voter Integrity Medical Freedom/Choose Your Provider/Cross State Lines End Abortion Religious Freedom/2nd Amendment Rights School Choice/Parental Rights The Money Follows the Child Strong Economy/Fiscal Responsibility/Lower the Deficit Lower Taxes Protect Women from Transgender competing in Sports Protect our Borders, Stop Illegal Immigration Back the Blue/Support our Veterans

america firstchaplaincombat vetleon benjaminrun for congress- gop nominee va4

