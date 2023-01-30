Leon Benjamin for Congress - GOP Nominee VA4

Leon Benjamin is the official GOP Nominee and Candidate for the 4th Congressional District in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Endorsed by Gen. Flynn.

Platform:

Defend Constitution - Voter Integrity Medical Freedom/Choose Your Provider/Cross State Lines End Abortion Religious Freedom/2nd Amendment Rights School Choice/Parental Rights The Money Follows the Child Strong Economy/Fiscal Responsibility/Lower the Deficit Lower Taxes Protect Women from Transgender competing in Sports Protect our Borders, Stop Illegal Immigration Back the Blue/Support our Veterans

