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Chesapeake and Ohio 614 Steam Locomotive High Speed Pass!
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78 views • April 01, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/t1locomotive/videos/vb.591467160889599/323479904975573/?type=2&theater - Amazing video by the T-1 Trust, feel free to share this post, and help fund this project!
C&O 614 locomotive high speed pass, during a trip in New York, circa 1996. High speed passes like this are usually not permitted these days for steam on the mainline!
C&O 614 locomotive high speed pass, during a trip in New York, circa 1996. High speed passes like this are usually not permitted these days for steam on the mainline!
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