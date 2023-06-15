22-year-old woman horrifically scarred by VAXX poison induced Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1668646744249204736

Charish Chambers > Steven's Johnson Syndrome Support

October 16, 2022

"Hi everyone so I got sjs back in April my lips and everything blistered and so I was in the hospital for that week to get iv steroids and make sure my throat don’t close up I never in my life and I’m 22 y/o I would have to go through something that is so trama if that makes sense I’m greatful that I don’t need breathing tube down my throat and im so greatful for that to this day but I do have scars and I do have some scar tissue but im not sure like im trying to research￼￼ this and I’m new like I said and I don’t know anything so I’d greatly appreciate like anything bc I’m trying to put peace’s together and it’s not maken sense I truthfully feel like it was my Covid vaccine because I am young and I was healthy Intel I got the Covid vaccine like I got the first pt of the vaccine and a week later I got Covid and ever since then I’ve been dealing with really bad migraines and now this like it’s not maken sense and I had a allergic reaction to “lamictal” and after I got sjs somehow I got hands feet and mouth so one top of the sjs I had hands feet and mouth and I don’t work with little kids …….."

Charish Chambers

September 11, 2022

"So I was wait to post this but here we go I’m share you my experience bc I want you guys be aware of this vaccine…. January 2021 change my life completely I got the Covid -19 vaccine I am fully vaccinated jobs were forcing us to be vaccinated or we lose our jobs so we were forced remind you I was nether a health person younger I wasn’t healthy and I’ve dealt with￼ migraines here and there but back to the story January I got the vaccine and I’d say a week later I got Covid-19 but I got it because my friend had it and I just got the 1st part so I wasn’t fully vaccinated when I got Covid just half vaccinated and then maybe couple months goes down and I’ve got a really bad migraine that I’d go to the hospital and the cocktails wouldn’t work and like literally nothing was working so they check my head for a mass or a brain tumor to make sure everything ok there and everything was but I was seeing an ophthalmologist and they saw or thought the swelling back in optic nerve so I had see so many ophthalmologist and nero ophthalmologist and during all this mess in April or near April I got Steven Johnson Steven Johnson is so serious and I’m so thankful for this day that I end up not that worse then it was ￼but man in billion of years would I thought I’d go through something so trama I geuse you would call it technically like I went through a lot and I have scarring ￼ from it and I wish it don’t happend to me I wish this Steven Johnson upon no one .. and to educate everyone what sjs or Steven josnson syndrome is it is a rare allergic reaction and it attack the mucus membranes so you’re mouth you’re eyes the list goes on but you get the point and I had an allergic reaction to lamictal then I got sjs I hope I helps other feel some what comfortable on here I’m hoping yinz can share to help them out that there not alone like I sit here and think what the h*ll why me why something so rare happens to me like I know it makes me stronger but in same time I’m only 22 y/o and truthfully I was young to go through that and u might ask me charish like you had more then sjs yes you’re right I got sjs I was in icu burn unit for a week about then somehow I got hands feet and mouth witch caused me go back in the hospital and get more steroids but these photos I’m post here there’s are from the being when it just started to when I had hands feet and mouth to this day I’m still struggling with it I got pain In My feet and my feet swell up and u might be like are you pregnant no it’s just normal from pt with hands feet and mouth and sjs it takes couple months to get back to normal"

