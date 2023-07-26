Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LED kites can look like craft in the sky or CGI
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
46 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
23 views
Published Yesterday

#ledlights #camera #kites 2 objects in the sky mostly have a mundane answer and not some weird craft in the sky but dont let dodgy youtubers fool you with them! see the full episode Chat w/Paul live 144

Keywords
ufolightningufosballsplasmalightsorbsfightersballoonsuapvideoanalysiskitehessdalenledsballooningfoo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket