REFRAIN of Function Shorts out Warp Speed OOOPS? (or On Purpose)

HEY NOW that was my idea in early 2020 where's all the 80 years of tax dollars going to where South Africa does this before the U.S. can? It LEAKED ! (but the South Afrikans did not mean to short out Operation Warp Speed and the Reset 'passports' !? Not really, a 'happy accident' that's it , maybe some intervention by the " MOST HIGH" who is done 'winking' at evil coercion "mandates" and forsworn or the arrogant oath swearing types trying to 'lord' over those looking to the LORD's Liberty. . . more like "Refrain of Function" and I don't see why this was not done early, 'set backfires' with attenuated viruses in key spreader spots like crowds subway train stations airports, there was US CODE in title 50 ? Back in the 1950s that allowed supposedly legal experimentation on "U.S." areas like the well known San Francisco spraying to track pathogens sprayed into urban areas for warfare or counter warfare immunity operations, 80 years of 'tax dollars' spend and we in the U.S. have to wait for a South African lab to water down the "Alpha" for 2 years ? This Alpha SarsCovII if we can believe the lab leak timeline was in Military folks by September being brought back to the US for a month to weeks before China is known to have known about it. So surely by January 2020 a lab could have had or been working on a vectored REFRAIN of function less lethal variant to test in a emergency legal or not on human 'subjects' in foreign death row prisoners, or at least ferrets after 6 months of mice experiments testing each variant on a set of ferrets to determine the replication rate and death rate. The Shots seem way less effective on OMICRON with a possible Exception on the claims by Johnson and Johnson..? This perspective is Dug out from reports go fish for the sources.