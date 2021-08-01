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Salty Cracker: Donald Trump Jr. Trolls Idiot Lefties to Admit ID is Necessary to Vote [01.08.2021]
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30 views • August 01, 2021
DAN LAROCA - 1 hour ago:
The US (and the World) in 2021,
cowardice is called courage.
Failure is called success.
Men are called women.
Abortion is called healthcare.
Racism is called anti-racism.
Fascism is called anti-fascism.
Opinions are called facts.
Facts are called hate.
Regressive is called progressive.
If I have left anything out, please feel free to add.
75,308 views Aug 1, 2021
Salty Cracker
670K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XTIGyJtWgqw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
https://youtu.be/XTIGyJtWgqw
The US (and the World) in 2021,
cowardice is called courage.
Failure is called success.
Men are called women.
Abortion is called healthcare.
Racism is called anti-racism.
Fascism is called anti-fascism.
Opinions are called facts.
Facts are called hate.
Regressive is called progressive.
If I have left anything out, please feel free to add.
75,308 views Aug 1, 2021
Salty Cracker
670K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XTIGyJtWgqw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
https://youtu.be/XTIGyJtWgqw
Keywords
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