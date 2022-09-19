Fay Fay Show: Through the companies in Pakistan and Singapore, Zhang Hongwei has conducted money laundering for the CCP by putting large amounts of money into the Bitcoin market

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9/17/2022 Fay Fay Show: Through the companies in Pakistan and Singapore, especially Oriental Group and and United Energy Group, Zhang Hongwei has conducted money laundering for the CCP by putting large amounts of money into the Bitcoin market