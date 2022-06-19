Portlandia Philes #9

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00:49 Trump in 2017 on importance of strong families and values
01:37 Just look at the football players (soccer deaths from jab)
02:50 There is only one disease (alkalinity vs acidity)
07:46 Chemtrail pentagram at Disney
07:58 The dumb and the stupid
08:56 Sunfluencer on Vitamin D
09:14 All Risk, Zero Benefit
11:52 Praying Medic on J6 and Devolution (Sean Morgan, MSOM)