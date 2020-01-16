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#Documentary: True Hebrew History minus propaganda
Kingdom Bound Nomads
Kingdom Bound Nomads
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78 views • January 16, 2020
There is NO SUCH THING AS A "BLACK" HEBREW ISRAELITE.

"Black" is a "legal" and political term that means chattel property of the United Snakes byway of ignorant consent. (Black's Law Dictionary)

[Hebrew] denotes the language of Creation. Real [Israelite] denotes the Culture of a nation that supersedes the  18th century lie known as "Judaism" by thousands of years.

Apathy. The common state of mind in these last days that will cost humanity our souls. Because most have been programmed with an extremely unhealthy and unnatural disposition due to propaganda media / social engineering.

Many will fail to look deep enough into the details of a matter because on the surface it seems not to serve their preprogrammed basic cares or affairs... But with wisdom and patience you will uncover one of the greatest deceptions and heart stopping truths ever unimagined in all of human history.

(A Bible, American history, historical literature, World history, archeology, and anthropology intense study and research.)

#Wakeup #TheCaptives #Repent #ReturnToTheLawsOfLife #GatherTogetherNationNotDesired #TheKingdomBoundNomads

Proverbs 25:2
It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter.

Ephesians 5:1
Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.

1 Peter 2:12
Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.

KingdomBoundNomads

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Peace, Love, and Light
Keywords
christianspiritualitychristianityreligioncatholicconspiracy theorypatriotismhidden historyamerican historyworld historyhebrew israelite
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