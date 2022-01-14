© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccination Truths Are Now FLOODING Out To The People
Follow
2
Share
Report
271 views • January 14, 2022
Don't know about the Three Gorges dam supposedly ready to collapse, but there's another dam about to go.
The Truth & Information dam is about to flood us all, and about time!
It appears that the figures pertaining to young children's hospitalizations have been stacked way out of proportion by the very people that we've entrusted to protect us.
The Truth & Information dam is about to flood us all, and about time!
It appears that the figures pertaining to young children's hospitalizations have been stacked way out of proportion by the very people that we've entrusted to protect us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.