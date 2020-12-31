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WEDNESDAY - DECEMBER 30, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://youtu.be/enF6jhVxUf8
EP 2262-6PM BREAKING: Dominion Voting Systems Hacked Real Time During Georgia Election Fraud Hearing
Inventor Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was in front of the Georgia Senate today and he totally destroyed Georgia’s 2020 election results. Jovan Pulitzer on Wednesday told Georgia lawmakers he hacked into Dominion voting systems at a Georgia polling place. Pulitzer confirmed that the Georgia runoff IS connected to the internet. He established a two-way communication from a polling pad in a voting center. “At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we have access through the devices to the poll pad–the system, but WE ARE IN,” Pulitzer said. https://wp.me/p9CSjU-4iT
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