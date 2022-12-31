The Son of Perdition's forked tongue. Lucifer Trump has a way with words

Message from President Trump
You are about to view a video the 45th American President Donald Trump posted on his official YouTube account yesterday, January 7, 2021. The video is titled ‘Message from President Trump.’ What I find odd about the video is Trump never mentioned once that he concedes the 2020 federal election. Trump briefly made the remark Congress elected Joe Biden, and a new administration will be in office come January 20, 2021. Trump also promised an orderly transition. He ended the video with the following statement, "But I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning." "God bless you, and God bless America." — Donald Trump
Source 1: https://youtu.be/iFADopBnb_U
Message from President Trump; Published by Donald J Trump; YouTube; Date published: January 7, 2021; Date of website access: January 8, 2021.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.vexels.com/png-svg/preview/162458/snake-head-forked-tongue-flat-sticker
SNAKE HEAD FORKED TONGUE FLAT STICKER; Published by VEXELS; Date posted: December 11, 2018; Date of website access: January 8, 2021.
