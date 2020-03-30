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Washoe Club Ghost Banging On Ceiling...
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37 views • March 30, 2020
This video was taken in the Washoe Club, Virginia City, NV. My son and I were in there for the first time back when I lived in Reno, and I had seen this on Ghost Adventures, and as we approached this back room, evidently the ghosts didn't like me talking about the "dead bodies," because they banged on the ceiling above us, and there is NOTHING up there. The upper floors are LOCKED OFF.
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